KMG International modernizes Petromidia refinery, boosting storage capacity by 20%

The work is expected to increase the refinery’s overall capacity for storing crude oil and petroleum products by 20%, while also improving the reliability of production processes and the efficiency of its storage infrastructure.

One of the main projects completed this year was the replacement of a tank used to store distillates for diesel fuel production. A new tank with modern technological and safety systems has been built, increasing its capacity from 5,000 to 6,000 cubic meters.

The capacity of another tank used for gasoline storage is also being increased from 5,000 to 6,000 cubic meters. Two additional tanks for diesel fuel and its components will each be expanded from 10,000 to 12,000 cubic meters.

Modernization is also underway on a 57,000-cubic-meter crude oil storage tank, which is important for maintaining stable refinery operations.

Safety remains a key focus of the modernization work. Around 100 specialists are involved at each facility.

The projects use hydraulic lifting technology with specialized jacks. This method allows tanks to be assembled starting from the roof and upper wall sections, reducing the amount of work at height and improving safety for workers while also helping shorten construction times.

The modernization projects are part of KMG International’s long-term program to develop and improve the Petromidia refinery’s production infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan had postponed scheduled maintenance at the Pavlodar oil chemistry refinery from 2026 to 2027.