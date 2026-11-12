KazTransOil increases oil transportation by 1.3 million tons in 10 months of 2026

According to the company's operational results, oil transportation to domestic refineries reached 15.5 million tons, up 643,000 tons year on year.

Of the total volume, 4.576 million tons were delivered to Atyrau Oil Refinery, 4.762 million ton to PetroKazakhstan Oil Products, 5.424 million tons to Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant and 760,000 tons to the CASPI BITUM joint venture.

Meanwhile, oil transportation through the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main pipeline amounted to 8.373 million tons during the reporting period. Of this volume, 3.723 million tons were shipped towards the port of Novorossiysk and 1.958 million tons towards the port of Ust-Luga.

The volume of oil transported through the Kazakhstan section of the TON-2 pipeline reached 10.214 million tons, an increase of 450,000 tons compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Oil deliveries to the system of Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC (CPC-K) totaled 3.878 million tons, up 897,000 tons year on year.

At the Port of Aktau, 2.922 million tons of oil were loaded onto tankers using KazTransOil's infrastructure, representing an increase of 288,000 tons compared with the same period last year. Of this volume, 1.321 million tons were transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

The company also reported an increase in oil transit through Kazakhstan to neighboring countries. During the first 10 months of 2026, transit volumes to Uzbekistan reached 81,000 tons, up 77,000 tons year on year. An additional 60,000 tons of oil were transported to Kyrgyzstan.

Overall, oil freight turnover through KazTransOil's main pipeline network amounted to 29.781 billion ton-kilometers, exceeding the figure recorded in the same period of 2025 by 136 million ton-kilometers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported oil exports via the MunaiTas pipeline system rose by 29% in the first 10 months of 2026.