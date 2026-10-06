KazSat satellites yield Kazakhstan 72 bln tenge in revenues

According to the minister, Kazakhstan’s communications services are currently supported by two KazSat satellites. Plans are underway to develop KazSat-3R by 2029 to replace the existing satellites.

Madiyev also noted that Kazakhstan’s Earth observation system currently operates three remote sensing satellites.

He said the economic impact of space monitoring over the past five years has amounted to 977 billion tenge.

In addition, the Government plans to deploy six new satellites, including three high-resolution and three medium-resolution spacecraft, to improve imaging accuracy and expand observation coverage.

The minister also reported that Kazakhstan is currently implementing three export projects with Mongolia, Congo, and Nigeria, with total export revenues reaching 70 million US dollars.

He revealed by 2030, Kazakhstan plans to establish an international satellite constellation comprising 14 satellites.

Earlier, the Government allocated more than KZT 10 billion for the development of the new KazSat-3R communications satellite.