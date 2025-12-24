Kazakhstan to launch new satellite to replace KazSat-3

The projected operational lifespan of KazSat-3 is defined to be by the end of 2029.

The Republican Center for Space Communications (RCSC) has officially begun selecting a supplier for the creation and commissioning of the KazSat-3R satellite communications system, which will replace the KazSat-3 satellite.

According to the ministry, the KazSat-3R project aims to continue developing Kazakhstan’s aerospace and communications sectors, improve access to information and communications infrastructure, expand broadband internet coverage, and ensure the continued operation of the national satellite communications system.

As part of the selection process, the Aerospace Committee sent invitations to space technology manufacturers, including companies with extensive global experience in spacecraft development as well as emerging startups in the space sector. 14 companies responded to the invitation to participate in the bidding for the creation of the new Kazakh communications satellite, KazSat-3R, including 2 domestic and 12 foreign companies.

On December 15, 2025, the Republican Center for Space Communications sent invitations to all 14 shortlisted companies to participate in the internal selection procedures. The deadline for submitting applications and all required documentation is set to be the end of March 2026.

Funding for the KazSat-3R project will come from two sources. Over 50% of the total cost will be covered by the RCSC’s own funds, while the remaining financing for the high-tech space project will be provided from the national budget.

