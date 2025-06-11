Kazpost appoints Bekezhan Zhakeev as new CEO

Zhakeev brings 20 years of experience to his new role as CEO at Kazpost .

Prior to his new appointment, Zhakeev held a position of Deputy Chairman of the Board at the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center (IGTIPC).

Bekezhan Zhakeev is a graduate of the Law Academy of the Adilet Higher School of Law, Eurasian Humanities Institute.

As reported earlier, former CEO of KazPost Assel Zhanassova had been named the Advisor to the Kazakh President.