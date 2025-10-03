KazMunayGaz, Uzbekneftegaz enhance cooperation in petrochemistry and geological exploration

The sides had an in-depth discussion of the prospects for cooperation in the geological exploration sector. A joint working group is currently working to review potential projects in promising geological areas in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, according to KMG press service.

The Kazakh company has set up a DataRoom, a unified information space where the specialists of Uzbekneftegaz can study geological and technical data related to exploration projects.

Speaking on collaboration in petrochemical processing and petrochemistry, the sides reviewed the issues of production of linear alkylbenzene (LAB). The joint implementation of the project will enable to diversify the regional market.

Photo credit: KMG

The meeting also focused on the implementation of a quadrilateral memorandum on digitalization and industrial safety between KazMunayGas, SOCAR, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz. In particular, KazMunayGas and Uzbekneftegaz are exchanging expertise in IT and artificial intelligence.

Specialists from the Uzbek company recently visited the KPI facility in Atyrau to familiarize themselves with the implemented digital solutions, including a robotic warehouse complex and a computer vision system designed to meet safety requirements. The Uzbekneftegaz delegation also surveyed the Atyrau Oil Refinery, where they were introduced to computer-based training systems, production process control systems, and operational units.

“The deepening of cooperation between KazMunayGas and Uzbekneftegaz reflects our shared commitment to sustainable development, technological advancement, and the integration of efforts in key industries. We are confident that joint projects will lay a solid foundation for long-term partnership between our countries,” said Khassenov.

