KazMunayGas shares rise more than 2.5 times since IPO

The share price has increased more than 2.5 times since the IPO, delivering a total return of 177% for investors when dividends are factored in.

As of September 24, the company’s market capitalization stood at 13.3 trillion tenge ($24.4 billion). Overall, KazMunayGas’s market value has risen 49% since the start of the year.

The IPO of KazMunayGas, Samruk-Kazyna’s largest asset, was held in 2022 on the KASE and AIX exchanges. The offering raised 153.9 billion tenge, with an initial share price of 8,406 tenge.

In March, Kazinform also reported on the results of share placements of seven companies within the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund group.

