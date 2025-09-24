KazMunayGas, LanzaJet advance to next stage of SAF project in Kazakhstan

The parties reviewed the results of the recently completed Feasibility Study and discussed the next steps in the development of a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production plant in Kazakhstan.

The meeting concluded with signing a Framework Agreement between KazMunayGas and LanzaJet. The document formally endorses the results of the Feasibility Study and marks the launch of a new project phase - Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), during which all technical and economic solutions for the construction of the plant will be developed. Previous market analysis indicates that by 2030, SAF consumption in Kazakhstan could reach up to 70,000 tonnes annually.

"This collaboration represents a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation and will support our low-carbon development goals and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. Overall, the project will positively impact the development of the biofuels market, improve the environmental performance of the aviation sector, and enhance Kazakhstan’s transit potential," Askhat Khassenov.

SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) is an environmentally friendly jet fuel produced from renewable, non-petroleum-based resources. When blended with conventional Jet A-1 fuel, SAF can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 95%.

LanzaJet, Inc. is a global leader in alcohol-to-jet SAF production technologies. The company’s proprietary technology was developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. LanzaJet has long-term SAF supply agreements with major aviation industry players such as All Nippon Airways, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic.