KazMunayGas, ExxonMobil hold talks on expanding bilateral cooperation

The sides reviewed the progress of major joint projects, including the Tengiz and North Caspian developments. Discussions also focused on investment opportunities, cooperation in geological exploration, the introduction of advanced technologies, and improving operational efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening strategic partnership across mutually beneficial areas.

Earlier, Qazinform reported ExxonMobil plans long-term presence in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.