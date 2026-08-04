KazMunayGas, ExxonMobil hold talks on expanding bilateral cooperation
Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khassenov held a meeting in Astana with ExxonMobil Upstream President Dan Ammann to discuss prospects for further cooperation between the two companies, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of KMG.
The sides reviewed the progress of major joint projects, including the Tengiz and North Caspian developments. Discussions also focused on investment opportunities, cooperation in geological exploration, the introduction of advanced technologies, and improving operational efficiency in the oil and gas sector.
Following the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening strategic partnership across mutually beneficial areas.
Earlier, Qazinform reported ExxonMobil plans long-term presence in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.