KazMunayGas, Eni launch first power generation from gas-fired plant at Zhanaozen hybrid energy facility

The gas-fired plant is a key component of a 247-megawatt (MW) hybrid energy facility that will combine 50 MW of solar power, 120 MW of gas-fired generation, and 77 MW of wind power.

According to KazMunayGas, a 50-MW solar power plant was commissioned in September 2025 and has generated around 62 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity since entering operation.

The gas-fired plant is equipped with six Wärtsilä gas engine units and includes a 110-kilovolt (kV) substation. Commissioning and testing work is currently ongoing, with more than 1,000 workers involved in the construction. The facility is expected to be fully commissioned in the third quarter of this year.

Construction of the wind power plant is also underway.

Once completed, the hybrid energy complex will provide a stable electricity supply to KazMunayGas subsidiaries operating in the region. The project is also expected to create up to 70 permanent jobs after the entire complex enters commercial operation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tengizchevroil targets up to 40 million mt of oil production in 2026.