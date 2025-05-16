KazMunayGas, DeGolyer and MacNaughton review oil and gas market trends

The sides discussed the prospects for the bilateral cooperation including in assessment of the reserves and resource potential as per international standards.

The parties also discussed the issues of training specialists in such important areas as geology, development of deposits and oil production economy.

The sides exchanged views on global and regional trends on the energy markets, and expressed interest in expanding interaction to upgrade investment attractiveness of KMG.

Headquartered in Dallas (U.S.), DeGolyer and MacNaughton (D&M) is a leading independent consulting firm specializing in assessment and management of oil and gas resources. The company has offices in Astana, Houston, Moscow, Buenos-Aires and Algeria. D&M implements projects in more than 100 countries.

On May 1, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov had a meeting with Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi in Abu Dhabi. The sides held talks on construction of container ships to boost operations in the Caspian Sea, given the growth in the container shipping volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Kazakh company’s press service says.