KazMunayGas, AD Ports Group strengthen cooperation

The sides held talks on construction of container ships to boost operations in the Caspian Sea, given the growth in the container shipping volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Kazakh company’s press service says.

AD Ports Group took an investment decision to build two modern container ships. The design of the vessel was developed together with KMG and AD Ports Group. The vessel’s container capacity is expected to become a record one for the Caspian Sea – up to 780 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit).

The sides also discussed the results of completed projects and the prospects for further cooperation.

Askhat Khassenov thanked the leadership of AD Ports Group for the efforts and support, which evidences a high level of mutual interest in strengthening the Kazakhstan-UAE partnership.

The cooperation between KMG and AD Ports Group covers such areas as expanding tanker and trade fleet for the Caspian Sea and high seas and creating a fleet for offshore projects.