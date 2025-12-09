KazMunayGas, CPC discuss cooperation issues, future plans
17:45, 9 December 2025
Chairman of the JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov and Director General of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium Nikolay Gorban discussed collaboration results and reviewed plans for the future.
The Kazakh side noted the importance of stable transit of the Kazakh oil and highlighted that KMG attaches special attention to ensuring uninterrupted operation of the CPC.
At the end of the meeting, the sides confirmed mutual readiness for further constructive interaction and implementation of joint projects aimed at enhancing energy security of the CPC.
We also reported that Kazakhstan expressed its protest over the attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's critical infrastructure.