KazMunayGas, CNPC hold talks on energy projects in Kazakhstan

The talks focused on modernizing Kazakhstan’s refineries, expanding oil transportation infrastructure and accelerating the development of new gas fields.

A key project is the expansion of the Shymkent oil refinery’s annual processing capacity from 6 million to 12 million tons by 2030. The feasibility study is nearing completion, with preparations for the next design stages underway. KMG stressed the importance of completing each stage according to schedule.

The companies also agreed to develop design documentation for expanding the Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline to 15 million tons per year and the Kenkiyak-Kumkol pipeline to 20 million tons. The upgrades are intended to secure crude oil supplies for the modernized Shymkent refinery.

Discussions also covered the Urikhtau gas project in Aktobe region. Production under its first phase is expected to reach 200 million cubic meters of raw gas annually by the end of 2026, while the second phase is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027. Once fully operational, the project is expected to produce up to 1 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

The meeting also addressed exploration opportunities at Kazgermunay and PetroKazakhstan Kumkol Resources, whose mature fields in Kyzylorda region face natural reserve depletion. The companies discussed intensifying geological exploration and potentially supplying up to 100 million cubic meters of raw gas annually from PetroKazakhstan group fields to KGM’s processing facilities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and Belorusneft discussed prospects for expanding cooperation.