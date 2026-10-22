KazMunayGas, Belorusneft discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

The issues were discussed at a meeting in Astana between KMG Management Board Chairman Askhat Khassenov and Belorusneft Director General Alexander Lyakhov.

The talks focused on potential cooperation in geological exploration, the development of advanced oil and gas extraction technologies, and the implementation of digital solutions in production.

Khassenov highlighted the importance of developing hard-to-recover reserves and improving the efficiency of mature oil field development for Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company.

We are interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with our Belarusian colleagues, exchanging expertise and implementing joint projects that will contribute to the technological advancement of our companies, he said.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding contacts in key areas of cooperation on mutually beneficial terms.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KMG International reported a 73% growth in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026.