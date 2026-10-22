KazMunayGas, Belorusneft discuss prospects for expanding cooperation
Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and Belarusian oil company Belorusneft have discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in exploration, advanced oil and gas production technologies, and digitalization, Qazinform News Agency cites KMG.
The issues were discussed at a meeting in Astana between KMG Management Board Chairman Askhat Khassenov and Belorusneft Director General Alexander Lyakhov.
The talks focused on potential cooperation in geological exploration, the development of advanced oil and gas extraction technologies, and the implementation of digital solutions in production.
Khassenov highlighted the importance of developing hard-to-recover reserves and improving the efficiency of mature oil field development for Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company.
We are interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with our Belarusian colleagues, exchanging expertise and implementing joint projects that will contribute to the technological advancement of our companies, he said.
Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding contacts in key areas of cooperation on mutually beneficial terms.
Earlier, Qazinform reported KMG International reported a 73% growth in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026.