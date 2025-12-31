EN
    KazMunayGas, China’s CITIC Construction to cooperate on Karachaganak Gas Processing Plant

    13:35, 31 December 2025

    KazMunayGas (KMG) and China’s CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. have signed an Agreement on the basic principles of cooperation for the construction of the Karachaganak Gas Processing Plant, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    KazMunayGas, China’s CITIC Construction agree on cooperation for Karachaganak Gas Processing Plant
    Photo credit: KMG

    The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of JSC NC KazMunayGas, the company's press service says.

    The document lays the foundation for the implementation of the Karachaganak GPP project, covering cost assessment, equipment layout, and the framework of cooperation.

    The parties also agreed on the next steps, including the transition to Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and the search for optimal technical and organizational solutions.

