KazMunayGas, Chevron discuss joint projects and prospects for cooperation

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of KMG Management Board, and Michael Wirth, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chevron.

The parties emphasized successful completion of the TCO's Future Growth Project, which became an important step in ensuring energy security and the country’s sustainable development.

KMG Chairman pointed out the importance of timely technical maintenance and modernization of production sites to ensure a high level of industrial safety. He then stressed the importance of further localization of domestic enterprises for Tengiz’s needs, in order to develop industrial cluster.

The parties also spoke on the necessity of increasing local employees’ share among the TCO senior staff. Kazakhstani professionals working today in the TCO have already undergone traineeships abroad and got an appropriate qualification and experience to obtain senior and managerial positions in the company.

As for the Karachaganak project, the parties discussed the implementation of the initiative on construction of a new gas processing plant with a capacity of 4.5 billion cubic meters of raw gas.

Askhat Khassenov thanked Chevron for the support of country’s petrochemical industry development.

“KazMunayGas highly evaluates strategic partnership with Chevron and we intend to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation to implement joint promising industrial projects,” he said.

As it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth on Monday. The Kazakh President highlighted key role of Chevron in sustainable development of the country’s energy sector and congratulated Michael Wirth on successful completion of the TCO's Future Growth Project.