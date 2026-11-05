KazMunayGas and Sinopec advance subsalt exploration in western Kazakhstan

The survey covers a total of 899 full-fold linear kilometers, with seismic profiles extending approximately 1,114 kilometers. The fieldwork involves two seismic exploration methods: vibration-based surveying and controlled blasting.

The vibration method is being carried out at more than 24,000 locations using specialized vibroseis vehicles, while controlled blasting surveys are being conducted at over 3,500 locations. In addition, microseismic logging has been completed at 149 points to enable a more detailed assessment of the upper geological section.

The Berezovsky block is located in West Kazakhstan region, southeast of the Karachaganak oil and gas field.

As part of previous geological exploration activities, KazMunayGas conducted 2D seismic surveys covering 338 full-fold linear kilometers in the area. The results identified several promising structures in the subsalt formations, highlighting the block's potential for further hydrocarbon exploration.

The current exploration program includes both 2D and 3D seismic surveys, followed by data processing and interpretation. The work program also provides for drilling an exploratory subsalt well to a depth of 7,000 meters, alongside a comprehensive analysis of geological and geophysical data and drilling results.

Sinopec is providing the financing for the exploration phase of the project.

The Berezovsky project is being implemented as part of KazMunayGas's broader strategy to improve geological knowledge of Kazakhstan's territory and identify new prospective areas for hydrocarbon exploration and production.

The initiative is aimed at expanding the country's resource base.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Satti drilling rig might be deployed at Azerbaijan's offshore fields.