Kazakhstan's Satti drilling rig may be deployed at Azerbaijan's offshore fields

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in geological exploration, drilling operations, digital transformation, and industrial safety.

In particular, the two companies are currently working together to study geological data on promising subsurface areas in both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in drilling operations, including the potential deployment of Kazakhstan’s self-elevating floating drilling rig Satti, owned by KMG Drilling and Services LLP, for operations at offshore fields in Azerbaijan.

Another key topic was the progress of joint initiatives involving digital solutions and industrial safety under memorandums signed between KazMunayGas, SOCAR, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz.

In October 2026, representatives of the partner companies visited KMG's production facilities in Mangistau region of Kazakhstan. Following the visit, the companies identified key areas for further cooperation, including the adoption of best practices, knowledge and experience sharing, and the implementation of effective occupational health and industrial safety solutions.

Following the meeting, Askhat Khassenov and Rovshan Najaf reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two companies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan advance the Caspian Bridge ferry system and intermodal terminal projects.