EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    KazMunayGas and Japanese companies explore new energy partnerships

    22:08, 10 July 2026

    Representatives of Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas (KMG), and a high-level Japanese business delegation have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of KMG.

    KazMunayGas and Japanese companies explore new energy partnerships
    Photo credit: KMG

    The meeting, held in Astana, brought together KMG First Deputy Chairman Kurmangazy Iskaziyev and the Japanese delegation led by Takeshi Hashimoto, head of the Japan-CIS Business Cooperation Committee under KEIDANREN, the Japan Business Federation, and chairman of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

    Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, also attended, along with representatives of major Japanese companies, including Shimizu Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, MUFG Bank, Toyo Engineering, Marubeni, ITOCHU Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation.

    The participants discussed opportunities for investment cooperation and collaboration in oil and gas production, refining, and decarbonization initiatives. They also considered the possibility of supplying Kazakhstani oil to Japan on mutually beneficial terms.

    Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and expanding bilateral business ties.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Japanese giant Keidanren shows interest in Kazakhstan. 

    KazMunayGas Japan Oil and Gas Oil & Gas Energy
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All