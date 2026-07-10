KazMunayGas and Japanese companies explore new energy partnerships

The meeting, held in Astana, brought together KMG First Deputy Chairman Kurmangazy Iskaziyev and the Japanese delegation led by Takeshi Hashimoto, head of the Japan-CIS Business Cooperation Committee under KEIDANREN, the Japan Business Federation, and chairman of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, also attended, along with representatives of major Japanese companies, including Shimizu Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, MUFG Bank, Toyo Engineering, Marubeni, ITOCHU Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation.

The participants discussed opportunities for investment cooperation and collaboration in oil and gas production, refining, and decarbonization initiatives. They also considered the possibility of supplying Kazakhstani oil to Japan on mutually beneficial terms.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and expanding bilateral business ties.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Japanese giant Keidanren shows interest in Kazakhstan.