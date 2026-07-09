Japanese giant Keidanren shows interest in Kazakhstan

The parties discussed expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation in furtherance of the agreements reached during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan in December 2025. During the visit, 47 bilateral commercial documents worth over $3.7 billion were signed.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that Japan is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and economic partners in East Asia. Last year, bilateral trade turnover exceeded $1.7 billion. There are 68 Japan-invested enterprises operating in the country. Companies such as INPEX, Marubeni, Sumitomo, Mitsui, and others are successfully operating in the Kazakh market.

Keidanren is the largest and most influential association of business circles in Japan. The federation includes 1,574 companies, 106 industry associations, and 47 regional economic organizations.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Kazakhstan is interested in expanding comprehensive cooperation with Japan as one of the world’s leading technological countries. The Kazakh Government expressed its readiness to provide the necessary support for breakthrough projects, attraction of capital, transfer of advanced technologies, and localization of production with the participation of Japanese partners.

“Under the leadership of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, our country has entered a stage of large-scale political and economic transformations. The Constitution adopted at the national referendum has enshrined the course towards building a Just and Progressive Kazakhstan, open to constructive international partnership. In this context, interaction with Japan is of particular importance to us. We are interested not only in expanding trade and investment, but also in launching joint projects that will bring new technologies, modern production facilities, and long-term competencies to the economy,” Olzhas Bektenov pointed out.

In turn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Takeshi Hashimoto noted that Japan and Kazakhstan have broad potential for expanding cooperation.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

“The pace of digital transformation in Kazakhstan is impressive. Kazakhstan is a young country that is moving quite successfully in this direction. There are many young people here developing digitalization. We are interested in continuing cooperation with Kazakhstan in the field of human capital development, including the training of highly qualified personnel in IT and digital transformation. Japanese companies have significant experience in long-term infrastructure projects. We see great potential for cooperation in developing digital and logistics infrastructure, as well as in the field of ‘green’ technologies. Japan is ready to offer environmentally friendly solutions for the mining industry and contribute to the sustainable development of Kazakhstan’s economy,” Takeshi Hashimoto emphasized.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The potential for further interaction was noted in such areas as the transport and logistics sector, including the development of the Middle Corridor and Caspian port infrastructure, energy, digitalization and artificial intelligence, and industrial cooperation. Kazakhstan is interested in joint projects with the participation of Japanese businesses focusing on technology transfer, production localization, and creating new points of economic growth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella to discuss educational cooperation.