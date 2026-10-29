KazMunayGas and Exolum join forces to develop aviation fuel infrastructure in Kazakhstan

The agreement was discussed during a meeting in Astana between KMG Management Board Chairman Askhat Khassenov and Ivan Muiño, Senior Vice President for Aviation at Exolum.

The talks focused on opportunities to expand aviation fuel infrastructure as part of Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to strengthen its transport, logistics and transit potential.

Following the meeting, KMG, KazMunayGas-Aero and Exolum Aviation signed a tripartite agreement outlining the key terms of their strategic cooperation. The document provides for the involvement of international investment, advanced technologies and industry expertise to develop aviation fuel infrastructure at airports across Kazakhstan.

For Exolum, entering the Kazakhstani market will mark the first stage of its expansion into the Eurasian region.

Under the proposed cooperation, the sides are considering the construction of aircraft refueling complexes and specialized aviation fuel storage facilities, as well as the modernization of existing infrastructure. The new and upgraded facilities will be designed to handle Jet A-1 aviation fuel in accordance with Joint Inspection Group (JIG) requirements for quality, safety and operational standards.

KMG will contribute its knowledge of the domestic market, coordinate engagement with aviation industry stakeholders and help identify and develop promising projects.

Cooperation with one of the major international companies in the sector will help accelerate technological modernization, introduce advanced practices in fuel infrastructure management and create conditions for further growth in international air transport through Kazakhstan, said Khassenov.

He also emphasized the importance of transferring Exolum’s expertise and technologies to Kazakhstani specialists, developing local workforce skills and introducing modern approaches to the operation of fuel facilities.

The companies will conduct a comprehensive economic assessment in the coming period. Based on its findings, they will determine specific projects, investment volumes, the allocation of responsibilities and the next stages of cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and CNPC held talks on energy projects in Kazakhstan.