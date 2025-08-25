Kazinform News Agency photographer wins big at PhotOlympic-2025 international contest

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbai/Kazinform

This year, the contest was held in Saint Petersburg, the cultural capital of Russia, bringing together 96 masters of photography from all over the world.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbai/Kazinform

The first one took place in Serbia.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbai/Kazinform

This year, it differed from other contests, proposing contestants to perform 24 specific themed tasks within 24 hours.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbai/Kazinform

The jury selected the images and determined winners in each nomination.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbai/Kazinform

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbai/Kazinform

It is worth reminding, journalist of Kazinform International News Agency Madibek Zhanibekov received the prestigious international award Golden Pen in Uzbekistan, as the country marks the Press and Mass Media Workers' Day on June 27