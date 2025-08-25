Kazinform News Agency photographer wins big at PhotOlympic-2025 international contest
Photographer of Kazinform International News Agency Maxat Shagyrbai swept two gold, one silver and one bronze medals and received a special prize at the prestigious international photo contest PhotOlympic-2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This year, the contest was held in Saint Petersburg, the cultural capital of Russia, bringing together 96 masters of photography from all over the world.
The first one took place in Serbia.
This year, it differed from other contests, proposing contestants to perform 24 specific themed tasks within 24 hours.
The jury selected the images and determined winners in each nomination.
It is worth reminding, journalist of Kazinform International News Agency Madibek Zhanibekov received the prestigious international award Golden Pen in Uzbekistan, as the country marks the Press and Mass Media Workers' Day on June 27