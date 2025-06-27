Kazinform journalist presented with Golden Pen award in Uzbekistan

A solemn ceremony of presenting the Golden Pen (Oltin Kalam) award took place at the Palace of International Forums in Tashkent. The event brought together representatives of ministries, deputies, journalists from international and local media outlets, journalism veterans as well as distinguished guests from abroad.

Among the Golden Pen winners was Madibek Zhanibekov, who has been contributing to Kazinform for more than three years in Uzbekistan. During the ceremony, the Uzbek side highlighted the great contribution Madibek has made to strengthen cooperation between fraternal nations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

In his speech, Madibek said: “This victory is the result of collective effort of the entire team of Kazinform”.

It’s a great honor for me to receive the Golden Pen award. It demonstrates that the good-neighborliness and friendship built on mutual trust between our nations have reached a new level. I can't take all the credit, this achievement is the result of collective effort of the entire team of Kazinform, he said.

The Golden Pen (Oltin Kalam) award is among the top national awards presented to mass media workers in Uzbekistan. It was established in 2006 upon the initiative of the Uzbek president.

Photo credit: Alikhan Askar/Kazinform

