Kazinform News Agency and Albanian Telegraphic Agency open new communication channel

Director of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex Raushan Kazhibayeva and General Director of ATA Valbona Zhupa signed the memorandum.

The memorandum provides for sharing articles, photos, and multimedia content and joint coverage of political, economic, cultural, and sports events in both countries and globally.

"This partnership contributes to expanding the presence of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, one of Kazakhstan's key media resources that covers the work of the Head of State and major socio-political processes in the country and region, in the global information space," Raushan Kazhibayeva said.

She emphasized that developing international ties is one of the top priorities of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex. She noted that partnerships with respected agencies allow Kazakhstan to deliver objective and verified information to a global audience.

She also noted this agreement opens new horizons for cooperation and strengthens communication channels between the two states.

In her turn, ATA General Director Valbona Zhupa stressed that cooperation with major international agencies is vital in combating disinformation and ensuring reliable news delivery.

She highlighted that the memorandum with Kazinform creates new bridges of communication between Albania and Kazakhstan. She stressed that it enables the public to receive accurate, first-hand information about events in both countries.

The memorandum provides not only for joint coverage of political, economic, cultural, and sports events but also professional support for journalists, including training and exchange of experience and establishing a long-term cooperation base to ensure sustainable interaction between the agencies.

Note: Kazinform News Agency, as part of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, is one of the largest mass media outlets of Kazakhstan. Kazinform publishes its news content in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese, Uzbek, Latin script, and Arabic-based Kazakh script.

Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA) is the only official news agency of Albania with an expanded network of partnerships with international news agencies.

As earlier reported, Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva and General Director of Tatmedia Shamil Sadykov signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation as part of a program to revive long-standing partnerships of Qazinform International News Agency and aims to restore professional ties with Tatar-inform News Agency.