Both state and journalists work for the good of the country, President says

“We must become an advanced nation and join the world’s leading countries. Only by working together and joining our efforts, we will be able to achieve the goals set. Journalistic community contributes to this creative activity. You are one of the driving forces behind the ongoing reforms. Ultimately, both the state and journalists work for the good of the country. Our people are united by a single goal – to build a Fair, Safe, Civilized and Clean Kazakhstan,” the President said addressing the ceremony participants.

He noted that the world is entering a new era where AI technologies are becoming one of the key factors of the countries’ success.

"We cannot underestimate the scale of the looming fundamental shifts. To avoid being left on the sidelines of progress, we must give a powerful impetus to the introduction of innovations in all areas," the President said.

"The coming ubiquity of artificial intelligence imposes completely new requirements to all professions and your profession too," he added.

According to the President, more and more experts are talking about the imminent replacement of people with algorithms.

"However, for real journalism, the upcoming changes, on the contrary, unveil new opportunities, truly endless horizons. The latest neural networks have already become a useful tool for searching and analyzing information, creating a unique and in-demand media product," he stressed.

"I am convinced that you will be able to fully use the opportunities of the new technological wave. Today, all conditions have been created in Kazakhstan for a progressive development of media industry, including blogosphere. Now it is especially important that each of you realizes your high responsibility for unbiased coverage of events and processes," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

Earlier, the President said that media serve as a link between authorities and public.