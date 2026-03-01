EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for Tuesday

    01:30, 31 March 2026

    An expansive anticyclone will maintain dry conditions across most of Kazakhstan on March 31, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    Almaty spring
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    However, atmospheric fronts will bring unstable weather to the western and southern regions, where rain and thunderstorms are expected. Forecasters warn of particularly heavy rainfall in the west. 

    Patchy fog is also predicted nationwide.

    Strong winds are forecast for the western, southern, and central regions. In addition, the southeast may experience dust storms.

    The forecasters also warn of a high fire danger in the eastern part of the Kyzylorda region, the western part of the Turkistan region, and the southern parts of the Kostanay and Zhetisu regions.

    Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan will face a spring heatwave up to +32°C in the coming days.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan rains Fog Fires Wind
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All