Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for Tuesday

However, atmospheric fronts will bring unstable weather to the western and southern regions, where rain and thunderstorms are expected. Forecasters warn of particularly heavy rainfall in the west.

Patchy fog is also predicted nationwide.

Strong winds are forecast for the western, southern, and central regions. In addition, the southeast may experience dust storms.

The forecasters also warn of a high fire danger in the eastern part of the Kyzylorda region, the western part of the Turkistan region, and the southern parts of the Kostanay and Zhetisu regions.

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan will face a spring heatwave up to +32°C in the coming days.