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    Spring heatwave: Kazakhstan to see temperatures soar to +32°C

    16:32, 30 March 2026

    Warm and dry spring weather will persist across Kazakhstan from March 31 to April 2, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    spring, flowers, weather
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    Only the western and southern regions, particularly the mountainous districts, will see rain and thunderstorms. In the west, there will be heavy rain at times, and winds strengthening up to 15–20 meters per second.

    Patchy fog is expected at night and in the morning throughout the country.

    Daytime temperatures will reach +17...+26°C (63...79°F) in the northwest, +13...+20°C (55...68°F) in the north, +12...+23°C (54...73°F) in the center, +5...+22°C (41...72°F) in the east, and +23...+32° (73...90°F) in the southeast. In the west, it will drop from +20...+25° (68...78°F) to +13...+20° (55...68°F).

    Kazhydromet Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Heat wave rains Fog Wind
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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