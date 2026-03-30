Spring heatwave: Kazakhstan to see temperatures soar to +32°C

Only the western and southern regions, particularly the mountainous districts, will see rain and thunderstorms. In the west, there will be heavy rain at times, and winds strengthening up to 15–20 meters per second.

Patchy fog is expected at night and in the morning throughout the country.

Daytime temperatures will reach +17...+26°C (63...79°F) in the northwest, +13...+20°C (55...68°F) in the north, +12...+23°C (54...73°F) in the center, +5...+22°C (41...72°F) in the east, and +23...+32° (73...90°F) in the southeast. In the west, it will drop from +20...+25° (68...78°F) to +13...+20° (55...68°F).