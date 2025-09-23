Kazhydromet issues adverse weather warning

However, adverse weather conditions are expected in the cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, and Aktau. In Karaganda and Temirtau, these conditions are forecast to occur at night.

Adverse weather conditions are a combination of factors, such as calm winds, light breezes, fog, and temperature inversions, that can lead to a buildup of pollutants in the air. The level of pollution is primarily influenced by these meteorological forecasts, including wind, precipitation, humidity, and air temperature.

As Kazinform reported, rain and thunderstorms were forecast for September 22.