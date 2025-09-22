EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms

    07:10, 22 September 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 22, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

    Most of Kazakhstan is set to brace for thunderstorms, rain and rain.

    High wind, dust storms, squalls and fog are in store locally.

    Ground frosts are expected in Abai, East Kazakhstan regions.

    The high fire threat remains in effect in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau and Kostanay regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on Sept 21. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions rains Fog Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All