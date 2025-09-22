Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms
07:10, 22 September 2025
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 22, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Most of Kazakhstan is set to brace for thunderstorms, rain and rain.
High wind, dust storms, squalls and fog are in store locally.
Ground frosts are expected in Abai, East Kazakhstan regions.
The high fire threat remains in effect in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau and Kostanay regions.
Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on Sept 21.