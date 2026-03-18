Kazatomprom’s uranium sales up 11% in 2025

Yusupov said Kazatomprom accounted for 13,500 tons of uranium out of the holding’s total output of 25,800 tons in 2025. The company’s uranium sales rose 11 percent to 18,500 tons.

He added geological exploration work is underway as part of the broader effort to boost the country's mineral resource base following the directives from the head of state. The company expanded its portfolio with six new promising uranium sites on the area of over 1,000 square kilometers amidst the goals to bring total investments in exploration to 75-85 billion tenge by 2030.

As part of its social commitments in uranium mining regions, the company allocated up to 11 billion tenge for socio-economic development programs, including 6 billion tenge under the contracts, in 2025.

Its 2025-2034 development strategy eyes new markets, as last year contracts on uranium supplies were signed with AxpoPower AG (Switzerland) и ČEZ Group (Czech Republic), as well as Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

Currently, Kazatomprom is working to secure a long-term contract to supply uranium ore concentrates to India. While boosting its efforts in research and innovation, the company has developed the Science and Technology Development Strategy 2034, aimed at enhancing production efficiency, mitigating environmental impact, and adopting advanced technologies.

Kazatomprom Chairman Yusupov also said that the company’s market capitalization has risen by more than 7 times after going public in 2018.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh president tasked to further develop the resource base, expand international cooperation, as well as implement social initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday met with Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev, who reported on current trade dynamics and future strategic priorities.