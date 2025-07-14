Kazatomprom expands presence in Europe with uranium supply deal with Slovakia’s SEAS

SEAS generates over 70% of Slovakia’s total electricity supply and operates two nuclear power plants – Bohunice and Mochovce – with a total of five VVER-440 reactors. The majority shareholder of SEAS is Slovak Power Holding (66%), while the Slovak government owns the remaining 34%, underlining the strategic importance of the company to the country’s energy security, said the press service.

The MoU outlines the parties’ intent to establish supplies of natural uranium concentrate and potential deliveries of uranium dioxide (UO₂) for Slovak nuclear power plants, as well as to explore additional areas of future cooperation. This is the first official document signed between Kazatomprom and SEAS, marking the beginning of a new phase of collaboration.

By signing this memorandum, we are taking an important step towards strengthening cooperation with our European partners, said Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom. “Nuclear energy plays a key role in ensuring sustainable energy supply in Slovakia. We believe this memorandum will lay a foundation for strong and mutually beneficial relations between our companies.”

Mr. Branislav Strycek, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEAS, in turn, emphasized the strategic importance of diversifying nuclear fuel supply sources and expressed confidence in the prospects of the long-term cooperation with Kazatomprom – the world’s largest producer of natural uranium.

The signing of this memorandum represents another step in Kazatomprom’s ongoing engagement with leading European utilities, reaffirming the Company’s commitment to expanding international partnerships, strengthening its presence in the European market, and supporting the development of a sustainable nuclear energy sector in the region, added the press service of Kazatomprom.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan is ready to export oil, gas and uranium to Slovakia.