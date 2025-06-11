Kazakhstan ready to export oil, gas and uranium to Slovakia, says Tokayev

Speaking at the press briefing, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and the delegation members for the visit to Kazakhstan.

Slovakia is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. Our rich relationship continues to strengthen in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect. Astana and Bratislava have established meaningful political dialogue. Relations actively develop in trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader also highlighted that both nations have established a legal framework as well as experience the steady growth in mutual trade.

In Kazakhstan, over 30 Slovak companies operate successfully, noted the Kazakh President, saying: “I’m convinced that today’s Business Forum will serve as additional impetus to the bilateral relations”.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that during the talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico cooperation prospects between Kazakhstan and Slovakia were discussed and that specific agreements were reached.

Noting that Kazakhstan and Slovakia have no disputes, the Head of State stated that both nations have broad horizons for cooperation.

Kazakhstan is ready to export oil, gas, uranium, foods and other products to Slovakia. There are also prospects for joint projects in energy, machine building, agriculture, digitalization and tourism. The countries have significant cooperation potential in the military technical area. The talks also focused on the possibility of using the potential of one of the key trade routes – the Trans-Caspian International Corridor, said Tokayev.

As reported previously, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico invited Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay a visit to Slovakia.