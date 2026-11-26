The meeting focused on global energy market trends, long-term demand for nuclear fuel and opportunities to strengthen economic ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Given the United States' position as the world's largest nuclear energy market, Kazatomprom continues to expand its engagement with American nuclear utilities and government representatives. The cooperation aims to support shared priorities in energy security, reliable nuclear fuel supplies and decarbonization.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining resilient global supply chains and developing mutually beneficial partnerships across the nuclear energy sector.

Kazatomprom is the world's largest uranium producer, accounting for approximately 20% of global primary uranium production in 2025. The company has the industry's largest reserve base and operates 27 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

All of Kazatomprom's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and use in-situ recovery (ISR) technology, with a focus on maintaining high standards of health, safety and environmental protection.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan secured new contracts to export uranium to China and India.