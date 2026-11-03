Kazakhstan secures new contracts to export uranium to China and India

The Head of State was briefed on efforts to establish a state strategic uranium reserve. The company is currently conducting geological exploration at six sites covering a total area of more than 1,000 square kilometers and plans to begin exploration at the promising new Kyzyltu site, which covers 124 square kilometers.

Kazatomprom is strengthening its position in the international market by expanding cooperation with leading global nuclear industry companies and diversifying its export markets. In 2026, new contracts for the supply of natural uranium were signed with major energy companies in India and China.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about Kazatomprom’s activities in the nuclear fuel cycle and its further plans under the company’s 2025-2034 Development Strategy.

Meirzhan Yussupov also reported on efforts to develop Kazatomprom’s scientific and technological capabilities. The company is conducting research to improve uranium production efficiency and technologies for the associated recovery of rare and rare earth metals.

In addition, as part of a large-scale program to build social and infrastructure facilities undertaken at the President’s instruction, Kazatomprom allocated more than 13 billion tenge in 2026 to healthcare, education and sports projects.

Following the meeting, the Head of State issued a number of instructions on further developing the company’s resource base, expanding international cooperation and implementing social initiatives.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakhstan plans to build a uranium reserve of 150,000 tons by 2050.