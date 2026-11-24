Kazakhtelecom reports significant increase in internet speeds
Kazakhtelecom customers have seen average internet speeds increase by 70% as the company continues to expand its fiber-optic network and replace outdated equipment. Modernizing telecommunications infrastructure remains one of the company's key strategic priorities, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazakhtelecom Chairman of the Management Board Bagdat Mussin, one of the company's main strategic goals is to transition its customers to modern fiber-optic networks. While outdated copper lines offer speeds of no more than 8 Mbps, fiber-optic technology can deliver speeds up to 125 times as high.
Since 2024, the share of customers using fiber-optic internet has grown from 53% to 64%, with connection speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps.
Kazakhtelecom is pursuing three major projects to upgrade its network infrastructure. Since 2024, the company has installed 480,000 new connection ports as part of its fiber-optic network expansion, with plans to add another 190,000 in 2027.
Meanwhile, the Tazartu project has enabled 247,000 subscribers to switch from legacy copper lines to fiber-optic internet, with another 146,000 expected to make the transition next year.
“Under the Sapa+ project, we have replaced 422,000 outdated routers that were preventing customers from taking full advantage of fiber-optic networks. Together, these modernization efforts have helped increase average internet speeds by 70%,” Mussin said at a Government's meeting.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two new satellite operators, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology and Amazon LEO, are expected to enter Kazakhstan's telecommunications market in 2027.