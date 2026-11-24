According to Kazakhtelecom Chairman of the Management Board Bagdat Mussin, one of the company's main strategic goals is to transition its customers to modern fiber-optic networks. While outdated copper lines offer speeds of no more than 8 Mbps, fiber-optic technology can deliver speeds up to 125 times as high.

Since 2024, the share of customers using fiber-optic internet has grown from 53% to 64%, with connection speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps.

Kazakhtelecom is pursuing three major projects to upgrade its network infrastructure. Since 2024, the company has installed 480,000 new connection ports as part of its fiber-optic network expansion, with plans to add another 190,000 in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Tazartu project has enabled 247,000 subscribers to switch from legacy copper lines to fiber-optic internet, with another 146,000 expected to make the transition next year.

“Under the Sapa+ project, we have replaced 422,000 outdated routers that were preventing customers from taking full advantage of fiber-optic networks. Together, these modernization efforts have helped increase average internet speeds by 70%,” Mussin said at a Government's meeting.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two new satellite operators, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology and Amazon LEO, are expected to enter Kazakhstan's telecommunications market in 2027.