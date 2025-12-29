Kazakhstan's Zhumagulov scores sensational win in Oktagon title fight

Competing at Oktagon 81, Zhumagulov faced local fighter David Dvorak (22–6). Putting his flyweight championship belt on the line, Zhumagulov entered the bout as the underdog, with Dvorak considered the favorite. However, he produced a major upset, securing a stoppage victory when his opponent did not come out for the fourth round.

As a result, Zhumagulov claimed the 19th win of his professional career and successfully defended his Oktagon flyweight title, while David Dvorak suffered his seventh defeat in professional MMA.

