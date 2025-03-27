Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev propels to Morelia Open quarterfinals in Mexico

Zhukayev defeated Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves (ranking 176 in ATP) with a score of 7:6 (7:5), 6:4 in the Round of 16.

The Kazakhstani will next clash with Swiss tennis player Marc-Andrea Huesler (ranking 172 in ATP) in the quarterfinals.

As reported earlier, world No. 8 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to participate in the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid.