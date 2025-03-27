Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev propels to Morelia Open quarterfinals in Mexico
14:41, 27 March 2025
World No. 215 Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan cruised into the quarterfinals of the Morelia Open in Mexico, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Zhukayev defeated Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves (ranking 176 in ATP) with a score of 7:6 (7:5), 6:4 in the Round of 16.
The Kazakhstani will next clash with Swiss tennis player Marc-Andrea Huesler (ranking 172 in ATP) in the quarterfinals.
As reported earlier, world No. 8 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to participate in the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid.