Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev propels to Morelia Open quarterfinals in Mexico

14:41, 27 March 2025

World No. 215 Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan cruised into the quarterfinals of the Morelia Open in Mexico, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Zhukayev defeated Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves (ranking 176 in ATP) with a score of 7:6 (7:5), 6:4 in the Round of 16.

The Kazakhstani will next clash with Swiss tennis player Marc-Andrea Huesler (ranking 172 in ATP) in the quarterfinals.

As reported earlier, world No. 8 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to participate in the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid.

