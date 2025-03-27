Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to compete at Mutua Madrid Open

The clay-court tournament is set to run from April 21 till May 4, 2025.

At last year's Madrid tournament, Rybakina reached the semifinals, but lost to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets. The match ended 6-1 5-7 6-7 in favor of Sabalenka. The current champion of the tournament is Poland's Iga Swiatek.

The most recent tournament for the Kazakhstani tennis player was the Miami Open, where she lost in her second-round match.

As reported earlier, the Kazakhstani tennis player had been upset in the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.