Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova lands 6th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title
09:13, 28 May 2025
With 21 gold, 27 silver and 26 bronze medals, Team Kazakhstan took first place in the medal standings of the 9th edition of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships Adults and Under 21 in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The tournament brough together over 700 athletes from 27 Asian countries.
It’s worth noting that Zhibek Kulymbetova of Kazakhstan secured her sixth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title, after winning gold in the women's -48 kg category.
11-time world champion in grappling and jiu-jitsu Zhibek Kulymbetova, 18, won her last five Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Earlier it was reported that Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan got off to a solid start at the French Open 2025.