    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova lands 6th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title

    09:13, 28 May 2025

    With 21 gold, 27 silver and 26 bronze medals, Team Kazakhstan took first place in the medal standings of the 9th edition of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships Adults and Under 21 in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova lands 6th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title
    Photo credit: Asian championship

    The tournament brough together over 700 athletes from 27 Asian countries.

    It’s worth noting that Zhibek Kulymbetova of Kazakhstan secured her sixth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title, after winning gold in the women's -48 kg category. 

    11-time world champion in grappling and jiu-jitsu Zhibek Kulymbetova, 18, won her last five Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

    Earlier it was reported that Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan got off to a solid start at the French Open 2025. 

    Sport Jordan Asia Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
