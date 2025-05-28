Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova lands 6th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title

The tournament brough together over 700 athletes from 27 Asian countries.

It’s worth noting that Zhibek Kulymbetova of Kazakhstan secured her sixth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title, after winning gold in the women's -48 kg category.

11-time world champion in grappling and jiu-jitsu Zhibek Kulymbetova, 18, won her last five Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Earlier it was reported that Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan got off to a solid start at the French Open 2025.