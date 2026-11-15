Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva wins WTA 125 doubles title in Colombia

The pair faced Czech player Laura Samson and Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in the championship match. After dropping the opening set, Kulambayeva and Erjavec fought back to secure a 5-7, 6-2, 14-12 victory in a thrilling contest that lasted one hour and fourty minutes.

On their way to the final, Kulambayeva and Erjavec cruised past Australia's Tenika McGiffin and Alexandra Osborne 6-2, 6-2, before defeating second-seeded Americans Rasheeda McAdoo and Anna Rogers 6-1, 7-5.

Reaching the semifinals earned the pair $2,600 in prize money and 49 ranking points each, while the tournament champions received $6,000 to share and 125 ranking points apiece.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Dmitrichenko and Türkiye's Irem Kurt had won the doubles title at the ITF W15 tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.