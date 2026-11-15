Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Dmitrichenko wins doubles title in Egypt

The third-seeded Kazakh-Turkish duo defeated Russia's Polina Starkova and Sofia Suslova 6-2, 6-4 in the final to secure the championship.

Dmitrichenko and Kurt enjoyed a dominant run throughout the tournament, beginning with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over Anna Snigireva and Alisa Ziatdinova in the opening round.

They continued their winning streak in the quarterfinals, defeating Egypt's Joody Elkady and Italy's Aurora Nosei 6-2, 6-1, before overcoming Russian pair Julia Khramtsova and Elena Utkina 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.

The pair did not drop a single set on their way to the title, winning all eight sets across four matches.

The tournament was held on outdoor hard courts and featured a total prize fund of $15,000.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, United States, due to health issues.