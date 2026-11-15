Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Dmitrichenko wins doubles title in Egypt
Kazakh tennis player Yekaterina Dmitrichenko and Türkiye's Irem Kurt claimed the doubles title at the ITF W15 tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sport.kz.
The third-seeded Kazakh-Turkish duo defeated Russia's Polina Starkova and Sofia Suslova 6-2, 6-4 in the final to secure the championship.
Dmitrichenko and Kurt enjoyed a dominant run throughout the tournament, beginning with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over Anna Snigireva and Alisa Ziatdinova in the opening round.
They continued their winning streak in the quarterfinals, defeating Egypt's Joody Elkady and Italy's Aurora Nosei 6-2, 6-1, before overcoming Russian pair Julia Khramtsova and Elena Utkina 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.
The pair did not drop a single set on their way to the title, winning all eight sets across four matches.
The tournament was held on outdoor hard courts and featured a total prize fund of $15,000.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, United States, due to health issues.