Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva storms into finals in India

In the semifinals, the tournament’s second seed Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan faced India’s Zeel Desai (573rd in the WTA rankings).

The first set was a tense battle and ended in a tiebreak in favor of the Kazakh player: 7-6 (7-2). The second set was easier for Kulambayeva – 6-3.

In the final, the Kazakhstani will meet another Indian athlete, Sonal Patil. In the semifinals, Patil defeated Russian Elina Nepliy 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

On March 28, Zhibek Kulambayeva will also play in the doubles final alongside Russia's Ekaterina Yashina.

As previously reported, Zhibek Kulambayeva advanced to the semifinals of the tournament in India. She will compete for the doubles title as well.