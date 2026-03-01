Kulambayeva eyes title sweep in India after singles and doubles success

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF), the singles quarterfinal match was particularly noteworthy, as it proved to be a serious test for the Kazakh athlete.

"Zhibek Kulambayeva (WTA No. 419) faced her own doubles partner, Ekaterina Yashina (WTA No. 666). Zhibek demonstrated high concentration and confidently defeated her opponent in two sets, 6-3, 6-4. Now, she will vie for a spot in the singles final against local player Zeel Desai (WTA No. 583)," the KTF says.

After their one-on-one match, Kulambayeva and Yashina took to the court again, but this time on the same side of the net. In the doubles semifinals, the Kazakh-Russian duo overcame India's Soha Sadiq and Madhurima Sawant.

It is notable that the first set was extremely tense and ended only in a tiebreak, where Zhibek and Ekaterina stayed cool-headed. They completely controlled the second set. The final score was 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina lost to Sabalenka in straight sets at the Miami Open semifinals.