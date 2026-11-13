Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva reaches WTA 125 semis in Colombia
12:40, 13 November 2026
Kazakh tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva has advanced to the doubles semifinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Colombia after winning her quarterfinal match, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kulambayeva is competing in the women's doubles alongside Slovenia's Veronika Erjavec.
In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh-Slovenian pair defeated Australia's Tenika McGiffin and Alexandra Osborne in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
They will next face Americans Rasheeda Mcadoo and Anna Rogers for a place in the final.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, United States, due to health issues.