Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva reaches WTA 125 semis in Colombia

Kulambayeva is competing in the women's doubles alongside Slovenia's Veronika Erjavec.

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh-Slovenian pair defeated Australia's Tenika McGiffin and Alexandra Osborne in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

They will next face Americans Rasheeda Mcadoo and Anna Rogers for a place in the final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, United States, due to health issues.