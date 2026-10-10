Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva reaches Samsun Open doubles semis in Türkiye
16:19, 10 October 2026
Kazakh tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva has advanced to the doubles semifinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Samsun, Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Partnering with Croatia’s Lucija Ciric Bagaric, Kulambayeva secured a quarterfinal victory over Switzerland’s Naima Karamoko and Germany’s Noma Noha Akugue.
The fourth-seeded Kazakh-Croatian duo won the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
In the semifinals, Kulambayeva and Ciric Bagaric will face top-seeded Russians Elena Pridankina and Anastasia Tikhonova on October 10.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Rybakina retained her world No. 1 ranking, while Bublik dropped two places.