Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva reaches Samsun Open doubles semis in Türkiye

Partnering with Croatia’s Lucija Ciric Bagaric, Kulambayeva secured a quarterfinal victory over Switzerland’s Naima Karamoko and Germany’s Noma Noha Akugue.

The fourth-seeded Kazakh-Croatian duo won the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

In the semifinals, Kulambayeva and Ciric Bagaric will face top-seeded Russians Elena Pridankina and Anastasia Tikhonova on October 10.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Rybakina retained her world No. 1 ranking, while Bublik dropped two places.