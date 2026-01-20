Abai’s "The Book of Words" must be added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register — Tokayev

"Abai’s teachings must be the core of our national identity. His insights remain as relevant today as ever, regardless of how much time has passed. Today’s concept of 'Adal Azamat' (Honest Citizen) is deeply linked to the thinker’s idea of 'Tolyq Adam' (Complete Human). We must include Abai’s 'The Book of Words' in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register," said the President.

He added that the teachings of Al-Farabi and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi also serve as the pillars of the nation's spirituality.

"To be honest, we remember the legacies of our great ancestors only during their anniversaries. This is the wrong approach. Therefore, it is necessary to hold regular scientific events that comprehensively promote the teachings of Al-Farabi, Yasawi, and Abai. This is something we need first and foremost for ourselves. Their heritage is the foundation of our spiritual and philosophical essence. The country's humanitarian institutes must systematically advance the teachings of these great visionaries. Our primary task is to safeguard the priceless treasures of our people and our national heritage, and to pass them on to future generations," the Head of State added.

The 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay was held in Kyzylorda on Tuesday with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involved prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils.

