Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claims silver at WTT Youth Contender in Croatia

Bekmukhambetova finished runner-up in the U13 category after an impressive run to the final.

She defeated Slovenia's Ema Kaluza, Croatia's Zita Petrovic, Romania's Sara Serpou, Croatia's Stella Presecki, Singapore's Lin Jiajun, and Romania's Izabela Pastina, winning each match 3-0.

In the final, Bekmukhambetova lost 1-3 to Croatia's Lizett Fazekas, securing the silver medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pocketed 26 medals at the Central Asian Athletics Championships.