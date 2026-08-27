Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claims silver at WTT Youth Contender in Croatia
11:44, 27 August 2026
Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a silver medal at the WTT Youth Contender table tennis tournament in Varaždin, Croatia, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Bekmukhambetova finished runner-up in the U13 category after an impressive run to the final.
She defeated Slovenia's Ema Kaluza, Croatia's Zita Petrovic, Romania's Sara Serpou, Croatia's Stella Presecki, Singapore's Lin Jiajun, and Romania's Izabela Pastina, winning each match 3-0.
In the final, Bekmukhambetova lost 1-3 to Croatia's Lizett Fazekas, securing the silver medal.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pocketed 26 medals at the Central Asian Athletics Championships.