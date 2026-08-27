EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claims silver at WTT Youth Contender in Croatia

    11:44, 27 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a silver medal at the WTT Youth Contender table tennis tournament in Varaždin, Croatia, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claims silver at WTT Youth Contender in Croatia
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Bekmukhambetova finished runner-up in the U13 category after an impressive run to the final.

    She defeated Slovenia's Ema Kaluza, Croatia's Zita Petrovic, Romania's Sara Serpou, Croatia's Stella Presecki, Singapore's Lin Jiajun, and Romania's Izabela Pastina, winning each match 3-0.

    In the final, Bekmukhambetova lost 1-3 to Croatia's Lizett Fazekas, securing the silver medal.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pocketed 26 medals at the Central Asian Athletics Championships. 

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All