Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claims silver at table tennis tournament in Italy

Bekmukhambetova finished second in the U13 age category.

The young Kazakhstani athlete secured five consecutive victories on her way to the final, defeating Victoria Tamini of Italy, Diana Burlacu of Romania, Maya Pavel of Italy, Alyssa Yeung of Australia, and Carmen Gomez of Spain. She won all five matches by a score of 3-0.

In the final, Bekmukhambetova faced Japan’s Kaede Neya. Despite her strong performance throughout the tournament, the Kazakhstani player lost the match 1-3, earning the silver medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported young Kazakh athletes had improved their positions in the updated rankings of the International Padel Federation (FIP).