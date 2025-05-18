Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas claims singles title at W50 Kurume+H in Japan
12:05, 18 May 2025
Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan won the final to claim the women’s singles crown at the W50 Kurume+H 2025 tennis tournament held in Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Zarina defeated Japan’s Ayano Shimizu 6-4, 6-3 in two sets in the final match that lasted for 1 hour and 24 minutes.
